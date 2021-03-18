SSC releases revised schedule for JE, SI, stenographer, CHSL exams 2021; check dates

SSC CHSL, JE, steno exams 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the revised schedule for the Junior Engineer (JE), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), stenographer grade C and D, Delhi Police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment exams.

According to SSC, the modifications in dates have been necessitated due to assembly elections in states and union territories. The assembly elections will be held in — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry from March 26.

The junior engineer, tier-I exam which was earlier scheduled from March 22 to 25, is now being scheduled from March 22 to 24. Similarly, sub-inspectors recruitment exam has been shifted from March 26 to May 8.

Meanwhile, the CHSL exam will be held as scheduled from April 12 to 27, while for candidates from West Bengal the exam will be conducted on May 21, 22. The dates of stenographer grade C and D exams will be announced later.

There will be no change in the schedule of the junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts) examination (paper-II), 2019 to be held on March 21, SSC notification mentioned.