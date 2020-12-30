scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind

SSC releases result calendar: From CHSL, Constable (GD) to JE, check exam results to be released in 2021

From CHSL 2019 final result January to CHSL 2018 result in June, a total of 14 recruitment exam results can be expected to be released in the first half of 2020.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | December 30, 2020 11:14:42 am
ssc result, ssc calendar 2021, ssc chsl 2018 result, ssc.nic.in, staff selection commission, govt jobs, sarkari naukri,SSC result calendar released at ssc.nic.in ( Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational)

The end of 2020 will also bring an end to the wait of thousands of candidates who have appeared for several recruitment exams held by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The commission has released a calendar announcing the result dates of several much-awaited recruitment exams. In the first month itself of the new year, four exam results will be announced by SSC. Here is the entire calendar –

From CHSL 2019 final result January to CHSL 2018 result in June, a total of 14 recruitment exam results can be expected to be released in the first half of 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 30: Latest News

Advertisement