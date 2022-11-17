scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

SSC releases response sheet, provisional answer key for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF; steps to check

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer keys at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

SSC answer key, Sarkari naukri, Sarkari naukri result, Sarkari result, Govt jobsTo raise objections against the SSC answer keys, candidates would require to enter their roll number and password. (Representative image. Express photo)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday published answer keys of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (Paper-I) examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer keys at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

To raise objections against the SSC answer keys, candidates would require to enter their roll number and password.

SSC Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF answer keys: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link provided for answer keys Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Scroll towards the end of the PDF and then click on the link for tentative answer sheets and response sheets.

Step 4: Key in your roll number and password to login. Your response sheet and the answer key will be available.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The computer based examination for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (paper 1) examination, 2022 was conducted by the Commission from November 9 till 11. The Commission has now released tentative/ provisional answer keys for the same.

Candidates have time from November 16 till 6 pm of November 20 to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. Aspirants will be charged Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 01:13:35 pm
