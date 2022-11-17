SSC releases response sheet, provisional answer key for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF; steps to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday published answer keys of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (Paper-I) examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer keys at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

To raise objections against the SSC answer keys, candidates would require to enter their roll number and password.

SSC Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF answer keys: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link provided for answer keys Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPF.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Scroll towards the end of the PDF and then click on the link for tentative answer sheets and response sheets.

Step 4: Key in your roll number and password to login. Your response sheet and the answer key will be available.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The computer based examination for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (paper 1) examination, 2022 was conducted by the Commission from November 9 till 11. The Commission has now released tentative/ provisional answer keys for the same.

Candidates have time from November 16 till 6 pm of November 20 to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. Aspirants will be charged Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged.