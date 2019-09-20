SSC Constable (GD) exams 2019: PET/ PST schedule released for J&K candidates

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the tentative schedule for the Physical Endurance Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) for the shortlisted candidates of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 belonging to the Kashmir Valley in the month of October, 2019. The PET/ PST examination will be conducted at the STC BSF Kashmir, Humhama, Near Airport, District- Budgam, J&k – 190003.

Advertising

The candidates can download the admit card through the website- crpf.gov.in.

“Since, law & order situation in Kashmir Valley has now improved hence PET/ PST at STC BSF Kashmir, Humhama, Near Airport, Distt- Budgam, J&K, Pin- 190003 is tentatively scheduled to commence during first fortnight of October 2019. All Candidates hailing from Kashmir Valley may visit CRPF Website http://www.crpf.gov.in and download fresh E-Admit card. Candidates may appear for PET/PST event without admit card subject to production of photo bearing identity card,” read the official notification.

“Domicile certificate & category certificate needs to be produced if claiming for height & chest relaxation. The candidates may also approach nearest CRPF or BSF Centre in Kashmir for necessary assistance,” mnetioned the official notification.

Advertising

A total of 5,35,169 candidates qualified in the SSC Constable (GD) recruitment examinations.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.