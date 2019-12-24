SSC releases marks for JE exam, check here

SSC JE result 2019: The candidates can check their marks through the website- ssc.nic.in SSC JE result 2019: The candidates can check their marks through the website- ssc.nic.in

SSC JE result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the marks for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examination. The candidates can check their marks through the website- ssc.nic.in.

“Staff Selection Commission declared the result of Paper-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2018 on 12.12.2019. Now the Commission has decided to upload the marks of candidates who appeared in Paper I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2018,” read the official notification.

The candidates can check their marks through his or her registration number and password. The facility will be closed on January 23, 2020. The result was earlier declared on December 12, 2019.

SSC JE result: How to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download marks’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ password

Step 4: Marks will be available on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The descriptive paper (paper-II) of junior engineers examination 2018 will be conducted on December 29. The status of the city of examination and admit card of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional website soon.

In case, the qualified aspirant is unable to download their admission certificates, then they may contact the concerned regional offices immediately.

