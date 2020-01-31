SSC releases important updates for candidates, check now

The vacancies for the posts of Textile Designer have been reduced to 4 from 10 The vacancies for the posts of Textile Designer have been reduced to 4 from 10

SSC recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released an important notification for candidates who appeared for the posts of Textile Designer, Senior Conservation Assistant. As per the official notification, the commission cancelled the post of Senior Conservation Assistant and reduce the vacancies of Textile Designer.

The vacancies for the posts of Textile Designer have been reduced to 4 from 10. “It is hereby informed to all the candidates, who have applied/appeared for the Post Cat. No. NR 14619, Post Name – Textile Designer that the vacancies have been reduced from 10 (UR – 06, OBC01, SC-01, ST-01, EWS-01) to 04 (UR-03 & SC-01) by the User Department, as 06 posts of Textile Designer in Weaver’s Service Centre (North Zone) have been abolished,” read the official notification.

Meanwhile, the post of Senior Conservation Assistant has also been cancelled due to administrative reasons. “It is hereby informed to all the candidates, who have applied/appeared for the Post Cat. No. NR11019, Post Name – Senior Conservation Assistant, that the said post has been cancelled due to Administrative reasons,” the notification mentioned.

SSC CHSL 2019: Check exam pattern

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 is scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to 27, 2020.

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

Those who qualify the first stage will be allowed to appear for the second stage. The Tier II will have descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage III, which includes the skill test or typing test.

