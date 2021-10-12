SSC releases final vacancy list for Delhi Police SI, CISF recruitment 2019

Staff Selection Commission has released the final vacancy list for the recruitment of Delhi Police sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector and CAPF 2019. Candidates can check the entire vacancy distribution on the official website – ssc.nic.in

A total of 211 vacancies have been notified for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police out of which 132 are reserved for male candidates and 79 are reserved for female candidates. As many as 2534 vacancies are notified for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs. No vacancies have been set for the ASI position.

SSC has also released a Detailed Option Form (DOF) for the candidates to mark their preference in services as per their preferred order. Candidates have to mention their order of preference for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF), Sub-Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) and Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

SSC had earlier declared the results of the PET/PST 2020 exam. The candidates shortlisted in the list will now appear for paper II. A total of 5,572 candidates have qualified the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).