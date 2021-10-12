scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
MUST READ

SSC releases final vacancy list for Delhi Police SI, CISF recruitment 2019

As many as 2534 vacancies are notified for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs. No vacancies have been set for the ASI position. Candidates can check the entire vacancy distribution on the official website - ssc.nic.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
October 12, 2021 6:36:24 pm
SSC Delhi police 2019 recruitment, SSC SI Delhi policeCandidates can check the entire vacancy distribution on the official website - ssc.nic.in (File)

Staff Selection Commission has released the final vacancy list for the recruitment of Delhi Police sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector and CAPF 2019. Candidates can check the entire vacancy distribution on the official website – ssc.nic.in

A total of 211 vacancies have been notified for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police out of which 132 are reserved for male candidates and 79 are reserved for female candidates. As many as 2534 vacancies are notified for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs. No vacancies have been set for the ASI position. 

Read |SSC Phase IX recruitment 2021 notification released: How to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

SSC has also released a Detailed Option Form (DOF) for the candidates to mark their preference in services as per their preferred order. Candidates have to mention their order of preference for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF), Sub-Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) and Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

SSC had earlier declared the results of the PET/PST 2020 exam. The candidates shortlisted in the list will now appear for paper II. A total of 5,572 candidates have qualified the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). 

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 12: Latest News

Advertisement