SSC releases final vacancy list for JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak

SSC recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the vacancy details for the post of junior Hindi translator (JHT), junior translator, senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi pradhyapak. A total of 48 vacancies, including PwD quota have been advertised by the SSC.

Paper-I has been conducted for the recruitment at these posts on January 13, 2019. A total number of 15,573 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 2,041 candidates have qualified and are eligible for appearing in paper-II. According to the official notification, the paper-II will be conducted on May 26 and it will be a descriptive exam.

SSC recruitment 2019: How to check vacancy details

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Paradhyapak vacancy..’

Step 3: A PDF with vacancy and salary detail will open

Meanwhile, the SSC has released an official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. The application process for which is still on and will conclude on April 5, 2019 at 5 pm.

The last date of making payment is April 7, 2019. Selected candidates will be hired on the post of lower division clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA), postal assistant or sorting assistant, data entry operator (DEO), data entry operator grade A.

