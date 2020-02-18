SSC releases final answer key for JHT, SHT, Hindi Paradhyapak; check result date

SSC JHT SHT Hindi Paradhyapak final answer key at ssc.nic.in (Representational image) SSC JHT SHT Hindi Paradhyapak final answer key at ssc.nic.in (Representational image)

SSC HT, SHT, Hindi Paradhyapak answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of junior Hindi translator (JHT), junior translator, senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi pradhyapak recruitment examination. Those who appeared for the exam can check their final answer key at ssc.nic.in.

No objections will be accepted for the final answer key and the result will also be based on the same. The SSC has also announced to declare the result for the junior Hindi translator (JHT), junior translator, senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi pradhyapak recruitment 2018 on February 22, Thursday.

SSC HT, SHT, Hindi Paradhyapak answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on answer key link on it

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key, question paper will be in dashboard, download

Candidates can print out the final answer key and question paper till March 17, 2020. As per the result, 1977 candidates had qualified to appear in paper-II. The paper II will be held on February 16, 2020. Meanwhile, the SSC has also released a calendar on tentative dates on which it will release the result of all pending exams. Read SSC result calendar here

