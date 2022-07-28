scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

SSC releases exam schedule for various recruitment exams, check here

SSC Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can check all details at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in. More details about the same will soon be provided on the official SSC website.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 6:39:26 pm
SSC Recruitment 2022, Sarkari naukriSSC Recruitment 2022: More details about the same will soon be provided on the official SSC website. (Representative image. Express photo)

SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today announced the exam dates for three major exams — Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2021, Delhi Police Examination 2022 (for two vacancies). Interested candidates can check all details at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notification released by SSC, the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2021 for the post of Statistical Investigator Gr. II in the O/o Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India for CBSE stage will be held on August 13. The Delhi Police Examination 2022 for the recruitment of Constable (Driver) will be conducted on October 21. Additionally, for the exam for recruitment of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) will be held on October 27 and October 28, 2022.

Read |SSC, Railways, MHSR, Intelligence Bureau and more: Top government jobs to apply this week

Candidates should note that this is a tentative schedule and it is subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More details about the same will soon be provided on the official SSC website. To check further details, candidates will have to visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in — and then look for fresh notification related to these exams on the home page, under the ‘Latest News’ section.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...Premium
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

3

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

4

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

5

Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit
BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of TMC's charmed circles

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of TMC's charmed circles

Premium
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Dhanbad judge murder

Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next
Explained

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next

Premium
NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement