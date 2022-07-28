SSC releases exam schedule for various recruitment exams, check here

SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today announced the exam dates for three major exams — Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2021, Delhi Police Examination 2022 (for two vacancies). Interested candidates can check all details at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notification released by SSC, the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2021 for the post of Statistical Investigator Gr. II in the O/o Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India for CBSE stage will be held on August 13. The Delhi Police Examination 2022 for the recruitment of Constable (Driver) will be conducted on October 21. Additionally, for the exam for recruitment of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) will be held on October 27 and October 28, 2022.

Candidates should note that this is a tentative schedule and it is subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More details about the same will soon be provided on the official SSC website. To check further details, candidates will have to visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in — and then look for fresh notification related to these exams on the home page, under the ‘Latest News’ section.