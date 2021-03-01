SSC releases CGL tier 2 final answer key 2019, here’s how to check

SSC CGL tier 2 final answer key 2019 will be available till March 20. File

SSC CGL tier 2 answer key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 2 exam. The candidates can access the same and download the answer key through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The final answer key will be available on the website till March 20. “The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from February 28 (4 PM) to March 20 (4 PM),” SSC in its notification mentioned.

SSC CGL tier 2 final answer key 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download answer key link

Step 3: Answer key will appear on screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The result of the CGL tier 2 exam was earlier released on February 19. Based on the aggregate performance in tier-I and tier-II exams, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their tier-III (descriptive paper).