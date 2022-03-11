SSC releases CGL, CHSL tier-1 exam dates 2021; check schedule here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, 2021 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) examination 2021. Candidates can check the notice on the official website – ssc.nic.in

As per the schedule, the SSC CGL 2021 tier-1 exam will be conducted from April 11 to April 21, 2022. The CHSL tier-1 exam will be held between May 24 to June 10, 2022.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the notification reads.

Meanwhile, the commission has announced the results of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Paper 1 exam 2020. The SSC had conducted SSC MTS 2020 from October 5 to November 2, 2021 in Computer-based mode. Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on March 14.