SSC CHSL 2017 final vacancy list released

There are in total of 5,874 vacancies in various departments There are in total of 5,874 vacancies in various departments

SSC recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the final vacancy list for the Combined Higher Secondary Level recruitment examination 2017. The vacancies have been released for various departments under the Central government’s ministeries.

There are in total of 5,874 vacancies in various departments with 3,241 in general category, 795 in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 408 in ST and 1430 under the OBC category.

The commission has reduced the vacancies from 5,895 posts announced in May. Earlier, SSC announced a total of 3,259 vacant posts.

ALSO READ | SSC recruitment calendar 2020-21

A total of 48,404 candidates qualified in the CHSL examination conducted in two phases from March 4 to March 26, 2018, and July 8, 2018. The candidates who have qualified in the SSC CHSL examination 2017 can check the department-wise vacancies through the official website- ssc.nic.in.

IN VIDEO | Inside Jamia: The day after police clashes

SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of LDC and JSA, candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1,900. For PA, SA – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2400 and those hired at the post of DEO will get remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 and grade pay of Rs 2,400.

SSC CHSL examination is held for recruitment of LDC, DEO, postal and sorting assistant and court clerk personnel throughout the country. The selection process consists of three stages: Tier-I (computer-based objective test), Tier-II (descriptive paper) and Tier-III (skill/ typing test).

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd