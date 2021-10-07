SSC releases 2022 calendar; check CGL, CHSL exam dates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the tentative schedule for various recruitment exams scheduled to be held in early next year. The commission, through an official notice, announced that the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2020 tier 2 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL), 2020 tier 2 will be held in January while CGLE 2020 tier 3 and Selection Post (Phase-IX) Examination, 2021 will be held in February.

SSC CGLE 2020 Tier 1 result will be tentatively declared on December 11 and the Tier 2 exam will be held in the online mode on January 28 and 29, 2022. The Tier 3 exam which will be a descriptive paper will be conducted on February 6.

SSC CHSL Tier I result is likely to be declared by November 30. All those candidates who will qualify for the exam will have to appear for a descriptive paper. The Tier 2 exam of CHSLE 2020 is scheduled to be held on January 9, 2022.

The commission has recently invited applications for various posts to be filled through Selection Post Phase-IX Examination 2021. The examination is scheduled to be held from February 2 to 10, 2022.

The commission has issued the SSC examination calendar on its official website ssc.nic.in. One can check the detailed exam schedule here as well.