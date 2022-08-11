scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

SSC Recruitment 2022: Application form released for Sub-Inspector vacancies; check how to apply, deadline

SSC Recruitment 2022: Candidates have time till 11 pm of August 30 to apply for the exam, and for generation of offline Challan. The last date and time for making online fee payment and payment through Challan is 11 pm of August 31 at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 11:37:10 am
SSC Recruitment 2022: While registering, candidates have to pay Rs 100 as the application fees.

SSC Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for SSC CPO. Interested candidates can now apply at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in. Candidates have time till August 30 to fill out the application form. Interested candidates are advised to make sure they check the eligibility criteria beforehand to ensure they are eligible for the vacancies, before they apply for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces examination.

There are a total of 228 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female and 3960 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.

SSC CPO Application Form 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for the recruitment exam application.

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal details and educational qualifications.

Step 4: Upload the scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB).

Step 5: Check all details, pay the application fees and submit the application.

Download and save the application form for future reference.

While registering, candidates have to pay Rs 100 as the application fees, which can be paid through BHIM UPI, net banking or by using visa,
Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay credit, or Debit cards or in cash at SBI branches by generating SBI challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fee.

Additionally, the Commission will levy a uniform correction charges of Rs 200 for making correction and re-submitting modified/corrected application for the first time and Rs 500 for making correction and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time.

Candidates have time till 11 pm of August 30 to apply for the exam, and for generation of offline Challan. The last date and time for making online fee payment and payment through Challan is 11 pm of August 31. After that, the window for application form correction and online payment of correction charges will be open till 11 pm of September 1. The exam will be scheduled in November 2022, but the exact date has not been announced till now.

 

