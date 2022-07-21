SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for translator vacancies; check how to apply, last date, eligibility

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for an open competitive examination for recruitment of translators for various ministries, departments and organisations in the Government of India. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website — ssc.nic.in.

Candidates have time till 11 pm of August 4 to apply for this exam via the online application form. The same deadline will be followed for generation of offline Challan. However, candidates have time till 11 pm of August 5 to pay the online application fee. The window for application form correction and online payment of correction charges will close at 11 pm of August 6.

SSC Translator Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Register Now’ link provided in ‘Login’ section and key in all the necessary details.

Step 3: Login using your Registration Number as username and auto generated password provided to you on your mobile and email. Change your password, when prompted on first login. After successful password change, you need to login again using your Registration Number and changed password.

Step 4: Then key in the category , nationality and other details. Agree to the declaration and submit.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, image and signature. Then, pay the application fee and submit the form.

Candidates must pay their fee and choose their preferred exam centre at the time of filing the application. Additionally, they must also specify three choices for exam centres and note that they shall not be allowed to change it later. The computer based examination is likely to take place in October, 2022. Specific dates will soon be announced at the official website — ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancy position will be

uploaded on the ‘tentative vacancy’ menu of the ‘candidate’s corner’.

Application fee: Candidates are required to pay Rs 100. Candidates who are female, eligible for reservation, and those from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempted from paying the fee. Failure in payment of fee shall lead to debarment from the paper.

Eligibility requirements: Candidates must be between 18 to 30 years of age. Interested applicants must possess essential educational qualifications before August 4, 2022. All other eligibility details in terms of required degrees are mentioned in detail in the official notification.

Candidates must attach a scanned coloured passport size photograph in JPEG format to the online application form. To ease the identification process, the photograph should not be older than three months after the Notice of Examination’s publication date.

“All candidates who are declared qualified by the Commission in Computer Base Examination will be required to produce all relevant Certificates in original such as Mark sheets/Provisional Degree/Diploma Certificate as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before 04.08.2022 failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the Commission,” the official notification stated.