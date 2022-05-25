SSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 797 selection posts; check details here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Ladakh has released an official notification for recruitment of selection posts. The last date to apply online is June 13, 2022 till 11 pm. The eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website — ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice of SSC the computer based examination is scheduled to be held in August 2022. The last date for generating offline challan is June 16 till 11pm. The window for application form correction will be applicable from June 27 to June 29, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill a total number of 797 non-gazetted posts.

SSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Fill the required details

Step 3: Upload the required documents in the mentioned size and format.

Step 4: Pay the application fees and submit

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future reference

Selection process and pay scale

The candidates for the SSC recruitment 2022 will be selected on the basis of a computer based examination or (CBT) followed by a skill test, Physical Endurance Test (PET) /Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and document verification. The selected candidates will be paid a salary of Rs.14,800 to Rs. 47,100 with maximum salary as per Level 7 (Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,4000)

Application fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved category need to pay Rs. 100 as an application fee while SC/ST reserved category candidates have been exempted from paying the application fee. The last day to pay the online application fees is June 13, 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates should have a graduation degree or above graduation from a reputed and known university.

Age limit: Candidates applying for the SSC non-gazetted posts should not be below 18 years and not be above 42 years of age. The relaxation of 5 years is given to the reserved category.