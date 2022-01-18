SSC postpones selection post phase IX exam in UP, Uttarakhand, and Punjab 

SSC Selection Post phase-9 exam 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has decided to postpone the Selection Post Exam phase- 9 in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. This decision has been taken due to the announcement of legislative assembly elections in these states. Candidates can check the notice at the official website of the commission- ssc.nic.in

The exam will be rescheduled for candidates who were allotted exam centres in these three states. Fresh exam dates will be announced by the commission in due course of time. However, for all the other states the exam will be conducted as scheduled, from February 2 to February 10, 2022.

.The application process started on September 24 and ended on October 25, 2021. The SSC conducts selection post exams to make selections for different government posts. The Phase- 9 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3261 vacancies available for the posts of Junior Seed Analyst, Chargeman, Accountant, Head Clerk, MTS, Sub-Editor, Driver, Librarian, Scientific Assistant, Conservation Assistant Technical, and others.

Exam pattern

According to the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 syllabus, the standard of questions will be based on the matriculation, higher secondary, and graduation levels. The examination will be in a CBT mode and the duration of time allotted is 60 minutes.

There will be 100 questions from general intelligence, general awareness, quantitative aptitude (basic arithmetic skill), and English knowledge. The total mark for the examination is 100. For every correct answer, 02 marks will be awarded and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for every incorrect answer.