SSC postpones MTS (paper-II) 2019 exams, check new dates

SSC MTS exams 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) postponed the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS, paper-II) examinations, which is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, November 17, 2019. The recruitment examination will now be conducted on November 24, 2019. The schedule of the examination is available at the website- ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

“The M.T.S. (Non-Technical) Examination (Paper-II), 2019, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 17.11.2019, has been postponed due to administrative reasons and would now be conducted on 24.11.2019,” read the official notification.

The admit card for the MTS examination is likely to be available on the official website by November 20, 2019. The candidates can download it through the official website.

SSC MTS admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Advertising

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the results for the Multi-Tasking Staff (non-technical) paper-1 examination will be released on Friday, October 25, 2019. A total of 19.18 lakh candidates appeared in the recruitment examination that was conducted in August.

The results of CGL examination will also be released on Friday.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.