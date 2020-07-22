SSC postpones medical verification of Constable (GD) exam due to COVID-19 pandemic

The medical examination of constable (GD) exam was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic lead situations, SSC informed. Representational image/ file The medical examination of constable (GD) exam was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic lead situations, SSC informed. Representational image/ file

SSC Constable GD exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the medical examination scheduled for recruitment to various vacant posts of Constable (GD), NIA and SSF in Assam Rifles. According to the commission, the postponement was due to the situations arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Covid-19 pandemic is peaking now and more widespread so RME and DME of candidates will be decided after situation improves,” the commission release mentioned.

The Review Medical Examination (RME) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME) were postponed till further orders. “Revised dates for medical examination will be conveyed well in advance. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the websites of CRPF and SSC for the updates on examination process and await fresh admit cards as and when uploaded,” the commission notice mentioned.

The result of the recruitment examination was released last year. The candidates selected after the medical exam will be appointed for various posts in Assam Rifles.

The commission had earlier decided to conduct the pending recruitment exams from August onwards. Several exams including CGL, combined higher secondary level exam (CHSL) tier-I 2019, junior engineer exam, stenographer grade C and D exam, skill test for CHSL 2019, and the exam for selection post-VIII 2020 are pending. These exams were postponed due to the coronavirus.

