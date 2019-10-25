SSC postpones declaration of Multi Tasking Staff results, check new dates

SSC MTS results 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the declaration of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) (paper 1) recruitment examination results. The results will now be released on November 5, 2019, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, October 25, 2019.

The candidates can check the result through the official website- ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS paper- 1 results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The paper 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, November 17, 2019. The schedule of the examination is available at the website- ssc.nic.in.

The admit card for the MTS examination is likely to be available on the official website by November 20, 2019. The candidates can download it through the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission holds a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

