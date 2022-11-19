scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

SSC Phase X/2022 CBT Result declared for various posts

SSC Phase X/2022 CBT Result: In the 10+2 level CBT exam, a total of 10289 candidates qualified while as many as 9482 candidates qualified for the matriculation exam.

ssc, ssc resultCandidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at the official website - ssc.nic.in (File image)

SSC Phase X/2022 CBT Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Friday announced result of Phase-X/2022 Selection Posts Examination (Graduation), matric and higher secondary level posts. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at the official website – ssc.nic.in

In the graduate and above level posts, a total of 11828 candidates have qualified the computer-based exam. In the 10+2 level CBT exam, a total of 10289 candidates qualified while as many as 9482 candidates qualified for the matriculation exam.

The candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents (self-attested) in respect of educational qualification (EQ), experience, category, age, relaxation, etc in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective regional offices by December 9.

All qualified candidates found clear at the scrutiny stage for a particular category of post, will be called for document verification (DV) by the regional office. The marks of the candidates will not be disclosed at this stage.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 10:32:30 am
