SSC Phase VIII recruitment 2020 for 1157 posts: How to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

SSC Phase VIII recruitment 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for the phase 8 recruitment at its official website, ssc.nic.in. Tentatively 1157 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive across 245 categories. The application process is on and will conclude on March 20. Candidates will also have to submit the application receipt by the deadline, however, for the payment window will remain open till March 20, 11:50 pm.

To be selected for the posts applicants will have to clear series of exams. The computer-based exam will be held from June 10 to 12, 2020. Those who clear the objective-type exam will be called for skill test. To clear the test one needs to secure 35 per cent for OBC and EWS the cut-off is 30 per cent and for other categories it is 25 per cent.

SSC Phase VIII recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

The prelims will consist of 200 questions to be answered in one hour. very question will be for two marks. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC Phase VIII recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: The education qualification varies based on the post. For some it is class 12 and rest graduation is a must.

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit for class 12 level posts is 25, for graduation and above it is 30 years. Further, upper age is relaxed for reserved category candidates as per the government rules. For exact upper age limit, one must verify with the specific post details.

SSC Phase VIII recruitment 2020: Fee

Application fee of Rs 100 will be chargeable. For females and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and ESM category, no fee will be charged.

