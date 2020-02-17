SSC phase VII result expected today, check direct link

SSC phase VII result 2020 is likely to be announced on February 17, 2020. Representational Image/ file SSC phase VII result 2020 is likely to be announced on February 17, 2020. Representational Image/ file

SSC phase VII result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the results of the recruitment examination for the phase VII posts on Monday, February 17, 2020. The candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination can check the results through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment examination was held in October for all levels include matriculate, higher secondary and graduate level.

SSC phase VII result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will be hired for the posts include district magistrate, additional district magistrate, collector, deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissions, executive magistrate among others.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced tentative dates of the result declaration of various recruitment examinations. The result for junior Hindi Translator, junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam 2018 will be announced on February 20, while Combined Higher Secondary level (CHSL) exam 2019 paper II result is scheduled to be declared on February 25, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd