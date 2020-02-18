SSC phase VII result declared, check direct link

SSC Phase VII result: Check at ssc.nic.in (Representational image) SSC Phase VII result: Check at ssc.nic.in (Representational image)

SSC Phase VII result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for various posts under phase VII on February 17. The result will be declared at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The exam was held to from October 14 to 16 and the answer key was released on October 30.

Now, based on the objections received, a final answer key and result have been released. The exam had negative marking. For every wrong answer, 0.50 marks were deducted. Those who clear the written exam will be eligible for skill test and document verification.

SSC Phase VII result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Meanwhile, the SSC has released dates for all the pending exams. SSC CHSL 2019 paper II, SSC JE, SSC MTS and SSC CGL 2018 results are all expected within coming months, as per the notice.

