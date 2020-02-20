SSC phase VII recruitment 2020: Application form link activate, candidates can download now

The candidates can submit the application form till March 13. Representational Image/ file The candidates can submit the application form till March 13. Representational Image/ file

SSC phase VII recruitment 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application form link for the qualified candidates, following a large number of requests from them. “Keeping in view large number of requests/ RTIs/ CPGRAMs by the candidates for providing of copy of their online application forms, it has been decided by the Commission to provide a link for shortlisted candidates of Phase-VII/2019/Selection Posts for downloading and taking printout of their online application forms,” the notification reads.

The results of the recruitment examination for various posts under phase VII was released on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The candidates who got qualified in the recruitment examination must submit the printout of the application form along with requisite documents till March 13 to the region concerned.

The candidates can download the application form through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The commission has announced the tentative dates on which it will release the result of several recruitment exams it had conducted earlier.

The Combined Higher Secondary level (CHSL) exam 2019 paper II result will be declared on February 25, Tuesday. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to 11, 2020. The Stenographers grade C and D examination 2018 result for the skill test will be declared on March 6, 2020.

