SSC phase VII recruitment 2019: How to apply for jobs across ministries for 10th pass

SSC phase VII recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) invited applications for several posts across ministries. The application process has begun and will conclude on August 31, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates can pay the fee till September 2 till 5 pm. A computer-based exam will be conducted to recruit candidates. Scheduled dates for the CBT are October 14 to 18, as per the official notification.

The vacant posts include district magistrate, additional district magistrate, collector, deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissions, executive magistrate among others. The exact number of candidates is yet to be notified.

SSC phase VII recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit to apply for the job is 40 years. Relaxations up to 15 years are available for reserved category candidates

Education: Applicants must have at least class 10 or equivalent level of education to apply for the same.

SSC phase VII recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern

The exam will have multiple choice questions and will be conducted in CBT mode. Candidates will get 100 questions to be answered. Each question will be for two marks each. For every wrong answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted. Candidates will get 1 hour to complete the exam. Those with scribe will get 1 hour 30 minutes, as per rule.

SSC phase VII recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘register now’ under ‘log-in’

Step 3: Fill details, submit

Step 4: Generate a user name and password

Step 5: Log-in using the user name

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make fee

SSC phase VII recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100.

