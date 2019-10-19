SSC phase-VI skill test result declared, how to check

SSC phase-VI skill test result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the results for the Selection Posts (Phase- VI) skill test. The candidates who appeared in the recruitment examinations 2018 can check the results through the official website- sscnr.net.in.

The Computer Based Examination was conducted on September 29, 2019.

SSC phase-VI skill test result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- sscnr.net.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: A pdf file with the roll number of candidates will appear on screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the computer based examination for graduation level on January 17 and 18, 2019 at various centers across the country.

The Staff Selection Commission recently conducted the recruitment examinations for various posts under phase VII from October 14 to 16, 2019.

