scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 27, 2021
MUST READ

SSC Phase IX recruitment 2021 notification released: How to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

The application process is on and will conclude on October 25 and the last date to make online fee payment is October 28.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
September 27, 2021 12:27:33 pm
SSC 2021, SSC recruitment, SSCApplication fee of Rs 100 will be chargeable. For females and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and ESM category, no fee will be charged. (Representative image)

SSC Phase IX Recruitment 2021 notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for the phase IX recruitment at its official website, ssc.nic.in. The application process is on and will conclude on October 25. Candidates will also have to submit the application receipt by the deadline, however, the payment window will remain open till October 28, 11:30 pm.

Read |HPSC Haryana HCS 2021 prelims result declared, here’s how to check scorecard

To be selected for the posts applicants will have to clear a series of exams. Those who clear the objective-type exam will be called for skill test. To clear the test one needs to secure 35 per cent, for OBC and EWS the cut-off is 30 per cent and for other categories it is 25 per cent.

SSC Phase IX recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Education: The education qualification varies based on the post. For some it is class 12 and rest graduation is a must.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit for class 12 level posts is 25, for graduation and above it is 30 years. Further, upper age is relaxed for reserved category candidates as per the government rules.  The crucial date for determining of age-limit and possession of Essential Qualifications (EQs)/ experience will be Junaury 1, 2021. 

SSC Phase IX recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates will have to apply for each category of post separately and also pay fee for

each category of post.

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the apply online tab

Step 3: Fill in required credentials

Step 4: Make fee payment (if applicable)

Step 5: click on submit

SSC Phase IX recruitment 2021: Fee

Application fee of Rs 100 will be chargeable. For females and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and ESM category, no fee will be charged.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 27: Latest News

Advertisement