SSC Phase IX recruitment 2021 notification released: How to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

SSC Phase IX Recruitment 2021 notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released notification for the phase IX recruitment at its official website, ssc.nic.in. The application process is on and will conclude on October 25. Candidates will also have to submit the application receipt by the deadline, however, the payment window will remain open till October 28, 11:30 pm.

To be selected for the posts applicants will have to clear a series of exams. Those who clear the objective-type exam will be called for skill test. To clear the test one needs to secure 35 per cent, for OBC and EWS the cut-off is 30 per cent and for other categories it is 25 per cent.

SSC Phase IX recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Education: The education qualification varies based on the post. For some it is class 12 and rest graduation is a must.

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit for class 12 level posts is 25, for graduation and above it is 30 years. Further, upper age is relaxed for reserved category candidates as per the government rules. The crucial date for determining of age-limit and possession of Essential Qualifications (EQs)/ experience will be Junaury 1, 2021.

SSC Phase IX recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates will have to apply for each category of post separately and also pay fee for

each category of post.

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the apply online tab

Step 3: Fill in required credentials

Step 4: Make fee payment (if applicable)

Step 5: click on submit

SSC Phase IX recruitment 2021: Fee

Application fee of Rs 100 will be chargeable. For females and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and ESM category, no fee will be charged.