SSC Phase 9 2021 answer sheet released: Here’s how to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded response sheets along with the tentative answer keys of the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021.

Candidates, who appeared in the examination, can check and download the tentative answer key and their response sheets from the official website — ssc.nic.in — and log in using the registration login ID and password.

SSC Phase 9 2021 answer sheet: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘answer key for Phase IX/2021/Selection Posts’

Step 3: Then, click on the answer key link given below in the PDF

Step 4: Login using your roll number and password

Step 5: Calculate your probable score after getting your sheet

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to take a print-out of their respective answer sheets as the same will not be available after the specified time limit.

Also Read | MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Result 2022 declared: Check how to download

The SSC conducted the Phase-9 exam was held from February 2 to 10, 2022 and March 14 to 16, 2022 (in UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand) in a computer-based test mode.

Candidates can raise objections to their answer keys, if any, which will be submitted online from March 31 and will continue till 6 pm on April 5, 2022. Candidates will have to pay Rs100 per question/answer challenged. Any challenges received after 6 pm on April 5, 2022 will not be accepted.