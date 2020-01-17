SSC Phase VIII selection post 2020 notification today: Check eligibility, exam pattern, how to apply

SSC Phase 8 selection post notification 2020: Apply at respective regional websites. (Representational image) SSC Phase 8 selection post notification 2020: Apply at respective regional websites. (Representational image)

SSC Phase 8 selection post 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification for the selection post phase 8 recruitment exam today. The application process will begin at the official websites, ssc.nic.in and other regional and sub-regional websites. The registration will conclude on February 14. The exam will be held from June 10 to 12, according to the commission.

Last year, a computer-based exam was held for selection posts phase 6 in January 2019 and phase 7 exams were held in October 2019. Based on previous year’s trend, the minimum qualification required to apply is class 10/12 up to graduation and above, depending upon the posts. Those who clear the SSC exam will appear for document verification round.

SSC Phase 8 selection post 2020: Exam pattern

There will be three separate Computer Based Test (CBT) consisting of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for eligible candidates. The test will be for 200 marks with 1 mark will be awarded for every right answer. Candidates will be given 60 marks to solve the test. For every wrong answer, 0.50 marks will be deduced. This is the pattern followed till last year and no major changes are expected.

SSC Phase 8 selection post 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 10.. Women, SC, ST, PwD and ex-servicemen candidates are exempted from aying fee.

