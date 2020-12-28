SSC Phase 8 recruitment exam answer key 2020 released, here’s how to download

SSC Phase 8 recruitment exam answer key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the phase 8 recruitment exam. The answer key is available to download at ssc.nic.in. The recruitment exam was held on November 6, 9, 10 and on December 14 for candidates who appeared from Bihar.

The online window to raise objections on answer key will be available till December 31, the candidates can do so by paying a sum of Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 6 pm on December 31 will not be entertained under any circumstances, SSC in its notification mentioned.

SSC Phase 8 answer key 2020: How to download, raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will open, read instructions and click on the link at the end

Step 4: Click on click here, log-in using credentials, download the answer key

Step 5: In the dashboard, candidates can also raise objections

Step 6: Click on the wrong answer key, give a suggestive answer and attach documents

Step 7: Make payment

The candidates should take a print out of their respective response sheets for further reference. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1157 vacancies.