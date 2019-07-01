SSC PET/ PST admit card released, how to download via website

SSC PET/ PST admit card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the physical standard test (PST) for Sub Inspector (SI) ASI/ CISF recruitment examination. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the website sscer.org.

A total of 2,32,514 candidates have appeared in the examination this year, that was conducted earlier.

SSC PET/ PST admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website sscer.org

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Selection process

Candidates are being required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

About SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

