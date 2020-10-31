SSC MTS result declared, here’s what’s next

SSC MTS result 2019: Check at ssc.nic.in (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational)

SSC MTS result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the result for the computer-based exam conducted for multi-tasking (non-technical) staff exam 2019 or MTS 2019. A total of 1,20,713 candidates were shortlisted to appear in paper-II conducted on November 26 in which 96,478 candidates appeared. Candidates can check their result at ssc.nic.in

Those who score 20 marks which is 40 per cent of the exam will be declared pass. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 17.5 marks or 35 per cent. The cut-off for two categories of jobs has been issued separately. In category-I which is for age group 18-25, a total of 17,004 candidates have been selected. In category II or age group 18-17, a total of 3,898 candidates have been selected.

“Candidates shortlisted against the age-group of 18-27 years will also be considered for selection in the age-group of 18-25 years and vice versa in the final result depending on the age, merit, and State/ UT preference of the candidates,” as per the official notice.

SSC MTS result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF will open, read instructions

Step 4: Find roll number

While the merit list has been released, the individual score of candidates will be uploaded on websites – ssc.nic.in on November 5. Selected candidates will be called for document verification by the respective regional offices of the commission. The admission certificates for document verification will be uploaded by the regional offices on their respective websites.

