SSC MTS recruitment: 25 lakh apply, applications to increase further

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: As many as 25 lakh candidates have already applied for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) or MTS staff examination, registration of which was started by the Staff Selection Commission on April 23. The last date to apply online is May 29, however, the application fees can be paid by May 31. Candidates are advised to register before the closing date, as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during the last days for application submissions.

The SSC MTS examination will be conducted from August 2 to September 6, 2019. Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification and interview round. The tier-I exam will be conducted from August 2 to September 6 and the tier-II exam will be held on November 17, 2019 as per the official notification. The tier-I exam will be MCQ-based while tier-II will be descriptive.

SSC MTS 2019: Exam pattern

Tier-I

General English: 25 marks

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25 marks

Numerical Aptitude: 25 marks

General Awareness: 25 marks

The candidates will get 90 minutes for paper-I

Tier-II

Short Essay: 50 marks

The Candidates will get 30 minutes for paper-II.

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Check syllabus

Reasoning Ability

Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric and Numeric Series, Coding – Decoding, Blood Relations, Number series, Order and Ranking, Seating Arrangement Puzzles, Data Interpretation, Alphabet Series, Miscellaneous.

Quantitative Aptitude

Number system, Ratio and proportion, Averages, Time and work, Speed, Distance and time, Mixture and allegation Stocks and shares, Percentages, Partnership, Clocks, Volume and surface Area, Bar & Graphs, Line charts, Tables, Height and Distances, Logarithms, Permutation and combinations, Simple and compound interest, Equations, Probability, Trigonometry, Profit, Loss and Discount, Mensuration, Elements of Algebra, Data Interpretation, Pie charts.

English Language

Synonyms, Antonyms, Homonyms, Word Formation, Spelling, Spotting Errors, Phrases and idioms, Direct and Indirect speech, Active/ Passive voice, Sentence correction, Comprehension Reading, Fill in the Blanks, Subject-Verb Agreement, Sentence Improvement.

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

General Knowledge and Current Affairs: Indian Constitution, Indian Geography, National Current Affairs, International Current Affairs, Indian Politics, Finance, Budget, and Five Year Plans, etc.