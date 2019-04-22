Toggle Menu
SSC MTS recruitment 2019 notification released: Here’s how to apply, eligibility, salary and other detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/ssc-mts-recruitment-2019-notification-released-heres-how-to-apply-eligibility-salary-and-other-details-ssc-nic-in-5687646/

SSC MTS recruitment 2019 notification released: Here’s how to apply, eligibility, salary and other details

MTS Recruitment 2019 Notification, sarkari result: Selected candidates will get salary up to Rs 22,000 per month. The online application form is available and the last date to apply is May 29, 2019.

ssc, ssc mts, ssc mts recruitment, ssc mts recruitment 2019, ssc mts 2019, ssc mts exam 2019, mts 2019 onlie form, ssc mts online form 2019, ssc mts application form, ssc mts exam date, ssc mts vacancy, ssc mts salary, sarkari result, sarkari result 2019, mts recruitment, mts recruitment 2019, ssc mts recruitment, mts, ssc jobs, ssc updates, ssc scam, employment news
SSC MTS 2019 notification: Apply at ssc.nic.in. (Representational Image)

SSC MTS notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) or MTS 2019 notification at its website, ssc.nic.in. The online application has begun and the last date to apply is May 29, 2019, however, candidates can continue paying fee till May 31, 2019.

Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification and interview round. The tier-I exam will be conducted from July 2 to August 6, 2019 and the tier-II exam will be held on November 17, 2019 as per the official notification. The tier-I exam will be MCQ-based while tier-II will be descriptive.

Read| SSC MTS notification 2019 updates

SSC MTS notification 2019: Exam pattern

Tier -I

ssc, ssc mts, ssc mts recruitment, ssc mts recruitment 2019, ssc mts 2019, ssc mts exam 2019, mts 2019 onlie form, ssc mts online form 2019, ssc mts application form, ssc mts exam date, ssc mts vacancy, ssc mts salary, sarkari result, sarkari result 2019, mts recruitment, mts recruitment 2019, ssc mts recruitment, mts, ssc jobs, ssc updates, ssc scam, employment news

Tier – II

ssc, ssc mts, ssc mts recruitment, ssc mts recruitment 2019, ssc mts 2019, ssc mts exam 2019, mts 2019 onlie form, ssc mts online form 2019, ssc mts application form, ssc mts exam date, ssc mts vacancy, ssc mts salary, sarkari result, sarkari result 2019, mts recruitment, mts recruitment 2019, ssc mts recruitment, mts, ssc jobs, ssc updates, ssc scam, employment news

SSC MTS notification 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicant have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent exam

Age: The minimum age limit for the candidate to apply to the SSC MTS exam 2019 is 18 years and a maximum of 25 years. Relaxation in the upper age will be available for SC/ST and other OBC category candidates.

Advertising

SSC MTS notification 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on
Step 3: Click on ‘register now’ in the ‘log-in’ box
Step 4: Register using basic information
Step 5: Fill form, upload images
Step 6: Make payment

SSC MTS notification 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 100.

SSC MTS notification 2019: Documents required

Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar,
Voter‟s ID Card
Driving License,
PAN Card,
Passport
School/ College ID Card,
Employer ID Card (Govt./ PSU/ Private), etc
Caste certificate
income certificate
Two passport-sized photographs

SSC MTS notification 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 5200- Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1800

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 RRB ALP Technician CBT 2 revised result 2019: Date and time
2 LIC AAO admit card 2019 to be released on this date
3 Large number of teacher positions vacant in Delhi govt schools: Vijender Gupta