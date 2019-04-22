SSC MTS recruitment 2019 notification released: Here’s how to apply, eligibility, salary and other details

SSC MTS notification 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) or MTS 2019 notification at its website, ssc.nic.in. The online application has begun and the last date to apply is May 29, 2019, however, candidates can continue paying fee till May 31, 2019.

Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification and interview round. The tier-I exam will be conducted from July 2 to August 6, 2019 and the tier-II exam will be held on November 17, 2019 as per the official notification. The tier-I exam will be MCQ-based while tier-II will be descriptive.

SSC MTS notification 2019: Exam pattern

Tier -I

Tier – II

SSC MTS notification 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicant have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent exam

Age: The minimum age limit for the candidate to apply to the SSC MTS exam 2019 is 18 years and a maximum of 25 years. Relaxation in the upper age will be available for SC/ST and other OBC category candidates.

SSC MTS notification 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on

Step 3: Click on ‘register now’ in the ‘log-in’ box

Step 4: Register using basic information

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

SSC MTS notification 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 100.

SSC MTS notification 2019: Documents required

Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar,

Voter‟s ID Card

Driving License,

PAN Card,

Passport

School/ College ID Card,

Employer ID Card (Govt./ PSU/ Private), etc

Caste certificate

income certificate

Two passport-sized photographs

SSC MTS notification 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 5200- Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1800

