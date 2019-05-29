SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Registration to close today for over 10,000 posts

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: The application process for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment 2019 advertised by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) closes today. SSC released the recruitment notification on April 23. Even though the online application process ends today, candidates can still pay their application fee till May 31, 2019.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ssc.nic.in. As many as 25 lakh candidates had already applied for over 10,000 posts by May 21. Candidates had been advised to apply well ahead of the last date to avoid last-minute heavy traffic on the servers. For the full SSC MTS 2019 notification, refer here.

SSC MTS 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on

Step 3: Click on ‘register now’ in the ‘log-in’ box

Step 4: Register using basic information

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

Application fee: Candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 100.

SSC MTS 2019: Exam pattern

The SSC MTS examination will be conducted from August 2 to September 6, 2019. Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification and interview round. The tier-I exam will be conducted from August 2 to September 6 and the tier-II exam will be held on November 17, 2019 as per the official notification. The tier-I exam will be MCQ-based while tier-II will be descriptive.

The exam will be conducted through a computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will have two parts consisting of subjects including reasoning ability, English language and general knowledge among others. For entire syllabus and exam pattern, read here.

SSC MTS 2019: Salary

Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification and interview round. Finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 5200- Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1800.