SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Check syllabus, exam pattern

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: The application process for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment 2019 advertised by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is about to conclude. The last date to apply is May 29, 2019. While interested candidates can apply at the official website, ssc.nic.in, they should also get ready with their preparation strategy for the recruitment exam.

Advertising

The tier-I exam will be conducted from August 2 to September 6, 2019 and the tier-II exam will be held on November 17, 2019 as per the official notification. The paper-1 is an online exam which is an objective multiple choice question type. It is divided into four sections. Paper-2 is a pen and paper mode of examination which includes a descriptive paper in English or any other language listed in the government policies.

Read| SSC MTS recruitment 2019 notification

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: Exam Syllabus

Syllabus for Computer Based Examination (Paper-I):

General Intelligence and Reasoning will constitute numerical aptitude and general English of an average matriculate level and general awareness of similar standard.

Advertising

English Language: Questions will be asked on basic English including vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. and writing ability.

General Intelligence and Reasoning: The test will include questions on similarities and differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discriminating observation, relationship concepts, figure classification, arithmetical number series, non-verbal series etc. The test will also include questions oh abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions.

Numerical Aptitude: This paper will include questions on problems relating to number systems, computation of whole numbers, decimals and fractions and relationship between numbers, fundamental arithmetical operations, percentages, ratio and proportion, averages, interest, profit and loss, discount, use of tables and graphs, mensuration, time and distance, ratio and time, time and work, etc.

General Awareness: Questions on general awareness of the environment and its application to society, current affairs knowledge will be asked. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to sports, history, culture, geography, economic scene, general polity including Indian constitution, and scientific research etc.

There will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical data in the exam for candidates belonging to PwD category.

Paper-II: The Paper will be set in Hindi, English and in other languages mentioned in the VIII Schedule of the Constitution as given in Annexure-XIV, to test basic language skills commensurate with the educational qualification prescribed for the post. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.