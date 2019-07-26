SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Check important updates on admit card

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Multi Tasking Staff recruitment examination from August 2, 2019. The admit card will be available at the website- ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification released today, the candidates have been asked to check if the admit card contains the date of birth. “Candidates of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 may note that while appearing in the Computer Based Examination, they must carry a photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate,” read the official notification.

“If photo identity card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate in proof of their Date of Birth,” the notification mentioned.

The examination for SSC MTS will be held from August 2 to August 22, 2019. Candidates can download their admit card by providing their registration number and date of birth.

Steps to download SSC MTS admit card 2019:

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official websites ssc.nic.in or sscer.org

Step 2: Click on download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen, candidates can download the admit card and take a print out for the further references

The paper will be Hindi, English and other language mentioned in the VIII Schedule of the Constitution as given in annexure-XIV, to test basic language skills commensurate with the educational qualification prescribed for the post. to test the basic skills with educational qualification. The candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter.