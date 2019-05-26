SSC MTS recruitment 2019 applications closing soon: Check exam pattern, how to apply, salary

SSC MTS Recruitment 2019: The application process for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment 2019 advertised by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is about to close soon. The last date to apply is May 29, 2019 (Wednesday). The latest notice by the SSC asks candidates to register in advance as heavy traffic is expected on the servers during the last days for application submissions.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ssc.nic.in, and they should also get ready with their preparation strategy for the recruitment exam. Read the full SSC MTS 2019 notification.

SSC MTS 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on

Step 3: Click on ‘register now’ in the ‘log-in’ box

Step 4: Register using basic information

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

SSC MTS 2019: Exam pattern

The SSC MTS examination will be conducted from August 2 to September 6, 2019. Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification and interview round. The tier-I exam will be conducted from August 2 to September 6 and the tier-II exam will be held on November 17, 2019 as per the official notification. The tier-I exam will be MCQ-based while tier-II will be descriptive.

The exam will be conducted through a computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will have two parts consisting of subjects including reasoning ability, English language and general knowledge among others. For entire syllabus and exam pattern, read here.

SSC MTS 2019: Salary

Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification and interview round. Finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 5200- Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1800.

