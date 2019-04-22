SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Notification, application, syllabus, paper pattern, pay scale, fee

SSC MTS recruitment 2019 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission has released notification for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) or MTS recruitment. The online application process will be closed on May 29, however, candidates can pay their application fee till May 31, 2019. Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification and interview round.

The tier-I exam will be conducted from August 2 to September 6, 2019 and the tier-II exam will be held on November 17, 2019 as per the official notification. The tier-I exam will be MCQ-based while tier-II will be descriptive.

SSC MTS 2019: Exam pattern

Tier-I

General English: 25 marks

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25 marks

Numerical Aptitude: 25 marks

General Awareness: 25 marks

The candidates will get 90 minutes for paper-I

Tier-II

Short Essay: 50 marks

The Candidates will get 30 minutes for paper-II.

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Check syllabus

Reasoning Ability

Inequality, Syllogism, Alphanumeric and Numeric Series, Coding – Decoding, Blood Relations, Number series, Order and Ranking, Seating Arrangement Puzzles, Data Interpretation, Alphabet Series, Miscellaneous.

Quantitative Aptitude

Number system, Ratio and proportion, Averages, Time and work, Speed, Distance and time, Mixture and allegation Stocks and shares, Percentages, Partnership, Clocks, Volume and surface Area, Bar & Graphs, Line charts, Tables, Height and Distances, Logarithms, Permutation and combinations, Simple and compound interest, Equations, Probability, Trigonometry, Profit, Loss and Discount, Mensuration, Elements of Algebra, Data Interpretation, Pie charts.

English Language

Synonyms, Antonyms, Homonyms, Word Formation, Spelling, Spotting Errors, Phrases and idioms, Direct and Indirect speech, Active/ Passive voice, Sentence correction, Comprehension Reading, Fill in the Blanks, Subject-Verb Agreement, Sentence Improvement.

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

General Knowledge and Current Affairs: Indian Constitution, Indian Geography, National Current Affairs, International Current Affairs, Indian Politics, Finance, Budget, and Five Year Plans, etc.

Examination

The SSC MTS examination will be conducted from August 2 to September 6, 2019.

Admit card

The admit card will be available to download at the end of July. The candidates can downlaod the hall ticket till September 6, 2019.

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Applicant have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent exam

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for the candidate to apply to the SSC MTS exam 2019 is 18 years and a maximum of 25 years. Relaxation in the upper age will be available for SC/ST and other OBC category candidates.

Application fee: Candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 100.

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘application process’ link

Step 3: Enter all the details, documents required

Step 4: Once the application process completes, click on submit

Step 5: Download the form, and take a print out for further reference.

Documents required: Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar, Voter’s ID Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, School/ College ID Card, Employer ID Card (Govt./ PSU/ Private), etc, Caste certificate, Income certificate, Two passport-sized photographs.

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 5200- Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1800.

Last year, over 10,000 vacancies were advertised. This year too a similar number of vacancies were expected to be notified but no details on the same have been reported yet.

Candidates can check the vacancy details under ‘students corner’ > ‘tentative vacancies’ on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The same is expected to be released after the exam, but no official confirmation could be attained as of now.

