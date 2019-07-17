SSC MTS provisionally selected applications result declared: How to check status

SSC MTS 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the link describing the status of applications received for the SSC Multi Tasking (non-technical) staff (MTS) recruitment 2019. Those whose application has been accepted will be eligible for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) scheduled to be conducted by August.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to clear two rounds of exams. While the tier-I will be an MCQ-based exam, tier-II will be a descriptive test. Those whose clear the tiers, they will be eligible for further rounds. The details of vacancies are yet to be announced but last year over 10,000 posts were filled and a similar number is expected this year.

Read| SSC MTS notification

SSC MTS 2019: How to know your status

Step 1: Visit the regional SSC website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘provisional acceptance/rejection candidates…’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in credentials, click on search

Step 5: Status will appear

SSC MTS 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 5200- Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1800.

