SSC MTS Paper 1 2020 results declared; marks to be available on March 14

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Paper 1 exam 2020. The SSC had conducted SSC MTS 2020 from October 5 to November 2, 2021 in Computer-based mode at different centers across the country. Candidates can check the result at ssc.nic.in

A total of 44,680 candidates have been selected to appear in the paper II of SSC MTS exam. The schedule of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of MTS (NT) Examination 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission in due course of time.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on March 14. This facility will be available from March 14 to April 13. Candidates can check their individual marks by using their registration no. and registered password and click on the result/ marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on March 14. Along with the result, the commission has also released the state-wise cut-offs.