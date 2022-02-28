SSC MTS Paper 1 2020 results likely to be announced today

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the results of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Paper 1 exam 2020 today. The SSC had conducted SSC MTS 2020 from October 5 to November 2, 2021 in Computer-based mode at different centers across the country.

Candidates who clear the SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021 will be eligible to appear for the SSC MTS Tier 2 Examination. The results will be announced on their official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS paper 1 result: Here’s how you can check the score:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Multi Tasking Paper 1 Result table.’ Enter your login credentials.

Step 3: After login, the result will be displayed on screen.

Step 4: Download and print it for future reference.

Paper 1 consisted of multiple choice based questions whereas Paper 2 will be a Descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay and letter. Eligible candidates can apply for Tier 2 examination. Dates for Paper 2 will be declared after Paper 1 results.