Monday, February 28, 2022
Must Read

SSC MTS Paper 1 2020 results likely to be announced today

Candidates who clear the SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021 will be eligible to appear for the SSC MTS Tier 2 Examination. The results will be announced on their official website at ssc.nic.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
Updated: February 28, 2022 4:57:14 pm
SSC, SSC MTS 2020Eligible candidates can apply for Tier 2 examination. Dates for Paper 2 will be declared after Paper 1 results. (Representative image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the results of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Paper 1 exam 2020 today. The SSC had conducted SSC MTS 2020 from October 5 to November 2, 2021 in Computer-based mode at different centers across the country.

SSC MTS paper 1 result: Here’s how you can check the score: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Multi Tasking Paper 1 Result table.’ Enter your login credentials. 

Step 3: After login, the result will be displayed on screen. 

Step 4: Download and print it for future reference. 

Paper 1 consisted of multiple choice based questions whereas Paper 2 will be a Descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay and letter.  Eligible candidates can apply for Tier 2 examination. Dates for Paper 2 will be declared after Paper 1 results. 

 

