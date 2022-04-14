SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021 application deadline not to be extended: Commission

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued guidelines for the candidates filling their applications for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) examination, or SSC MTS 2021. This notification is available on the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

It has been notified by the Commission that the deadline for filling the applications will not be extended in any circumstances. Therefore, the Commission has advised interested candidates to fill their application forms much before the last date i.e. April 30, 2022.

“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Multi Tasking (NT) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination-2021, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 30.04.2022 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days. Candidates are further cautioned that no extension of last date for submission of application shall be granted in any circumstances,” the official notification read.

The application process for SSC MTS and Havaldar exam 2022 began on March 22. Interested candidates can fill out applications on the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

Candidates should remember that they will have to pay Rs 100 as the application fees while filling out the online forms. However, the fees has been exempted for the Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM).