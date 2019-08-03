SSC MTS exam 2019: Check paper analysis of day 1

SSC MTS exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) started conducting the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment examination from August 2, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the day one of the exam rated the paper moderate.

Advertising

The experts also rated the paper from easy to moderate.

SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam Analysis (Shift 1)

General Awareness

Majority of the Questions asked were based on Current Affairs. Some questions were also asked on the static part of the syllabus.

READ | IBPS PO 2019 notification released

Following are the memory-based questions asked in general awareness section of this shift

Who is the president of South Africa – Siril lamafosa

Who is the founder of Facebook – Mark Zuckerberg

Advertising

Who was the first Prime Minister of Pakistan – Liaquat Ali

When was the Third Battle of Panipat fought – 1761

Where is Pink valley – Himachal Pradesh

Where is Rajiv Gandhi airport – Hyderabad

Ellora Caves are situated in – Maharashtra

Babar Tomb is in – Kabul

Read | RRB Railway, UPSC, SSC CGL, IBPS: List of recruitment exams after graduation

What is the capital of Andaman & Nicobar Islands – Port Blair

Pench National park is in – Madhya Pradesh

After Rajendra Prasad, who is the only President who got selected without any opposition – Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy

Which State has the highest number of Loksabha Seats – Uttar Pradesh.

SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam Analysis (Shift 2)

SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam Analysis – Numerical Ability

General Awareness

Similar to first shift, in this shift as well most of the GA questions were based on last 4-5 months Current Affairs. Questions on static GK were also asked.

Following are the memory-based questions asked in general awareness section of this shift

Who was the founder of Congress Party – A.O.Hume

Total number of members in GST Council

CJI is appointed by the – President

Book “The Silent Cry” is written by – Kenzburo

2024 Olympics will be held in – Paris

Where is Hornbill festival celebrated – Nagaland.

According to the expert, the difficulty level of the SSC MTS exam is slightly lower than the recently concluded SSC CHSL examination, even the questions asked in the General Awareness section is similar to those asked in the CHSL and CGL examination.

– With inputs from Abhishek Patil, CEO Oliveboard

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notificationlog on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.