SSC MTS exam 2019: Check paper analysis of day 1

SSC MTS exam 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) started conducting the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment examination from August 2, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the day one of the exam rated the paper moderate.
The experts also rated the paper from easy to moderate.
SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam Analysis (Shift 1)
General Awareness
Majority of the Questions asked were based on Current Affairs. Some questions were also asked on the static part of the syllabus.
READ | IBPS PO 2019 notification released
Following are the memory-based questions asked in general awareness section of this shift
Who is the president of South Africa – Siril lamafosa
Who is the founder of Facebook – Mark Zuckerberg
Who was the first Prime Minister of Pakistan – Liaquat Ali
When was the Third Battle of Panipat fought – 1761
Where is Pink valley – Himachal Pradesh
Where is Rajiv Gandhi airport – Hyderabad
Ellora Caves are situated in – Maharashtra
Babar Tomb is in – Kabul
Read | RRB Railway, UPSC, SSC CGL, IBPS: List of recruitment exams after graduation
What is the capital of Andaman & Nicobar Islands – Port Blair
Pench National park is in – Madhya Pradesh
After Rajendra Prasad, who is the only President who got selected without any opposition – Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy
Which State has the highest number of Loksabha Seats – Uttar Pradesh.
SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam Analysis (Shift 2)
SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam Analysis – Numerical Ability
General Awareness
Similar to first shift, in this shift as well most of the GA questions were based on last 4-5 months Current Affairs. Questions on static GK were also asked.
Following are the memory-based questions asked in general awareness section of this shift
Who was the founder of Congress Party – A.O.Hume
Total number of members in GST Council
CJI is appointed by the – President
Book “The Silent Cry” is written by – Kenzburo
2024 Olympics will be held in – Paris
Where is Hornbill festival celebrated – Nagaland.
According to the expert, the difficulty level of the SSC MTS exam is slightly lower than the recently concluded SSC CHSL examination, even the questions asked in the General Awareness section is similar to those asked in the CHSL and CGL examination.
– With inputs from Abhishek Patil, CEO Oliveboard