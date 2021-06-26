SSC MTS, Delhi Police SI exams postponed until further notice

No new exam dates have been announced yet by the commission. (Representational image)

Staff Selection Commission Friday released a notification stating that multi-tasking (non-technical) examination (paper-I) 2020 and sub-inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs examination (paper-II) 2020 stands postponed until further notice.

The MTS exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 1 while the Delhi police SI exam was to be held on July 12. No new exam dates have been announced yet by the commission.

“Fresh dates of the postponed examinations will be announced by the Commission in due course. Candidates are requested to visit the website of the Commission from time-to-time for further updates,” reads the official notification.

It is to be noted that the the Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam was earlier scheduled for March 26 but was later deferred to May 8. However, due to the assembly elections in some parts of the country, the exam was again rescheduled for July 12. New dates will be announced in due course of time.

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission on June 11 declared the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) 2018 result of typing test/DEST. The shortlisted candidates will now appear for document verification. Candidates who appeared for the tier III exam can check their result on the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.