Toggle Menu
SSC MTS, CGL Tier 2 Result 2019 Live Updates: Results date and timehttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/ssc-mts-cgl-tier-ii-results-2019-live-updates-results-to-be-available-soon-at-websites-ssc-nic-in-sarkari-result-6080901/

SSC MTS, CGL Tier 2 Result 2019 Live Updates: Results date and time

SSC MTS, CGL Tier 2 Result 2019 @ssc.nic.in Live Updates: A total of 19.18 lakh candidates appeared for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) or MTS staff examination, while around 1.5 lakh candidates gave the CGL Tier-II examination.

sarkari naukri, jobs, govt jobs, latest jobs, latest government jobs, indian coast guard jobs, Telangana TSSPDCL recruitment, IOCL junior engineering assistant recruitment, indian army jobs, CISF constable jobs, engineering jobs, high salary jobs, SAIL recruitment, SAIL recruitment 2019, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), DRDO, LIC Assistant jobs, LIC Assistant Hiring, ssc officer jobs, manager jobs, employment news, job news, indian express news
SSC MTS, CGL Result 2019 Live: The results will be available at the website- ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier 2, MTS Result 2019 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be declaring the results for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier- II recruitment examinations today. The candidates can check the result through the official website- ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL, SSC MTS result will also be available on the official regional websites.

A total of 19.18 lakh candidates appeared for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) or MTS staff examination, while around 1.5 lakh candidates gave the CGL Tier-II examination.

SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019: How to check 

The candidates need to visit the official website – ssc.nic.in. Then click on the ‘download result link’. They have to enter their registration number and other credentials. The SSC CGL or SSC MTS result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification and interview round. The SSC MTS tier-II exam will be conducted on November 24, 2019.

Live Blog

SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results @www.ssc.nic.in

ssc, ssc exam, ssc 2019, ssc cgl, ssc cgl tier-II, ssc cgl tier 2 results, ssc mts, ssc mts exam, ssc mts admit card, ssc mts syllabus, ssc mts preparation, ssc mts preparation tips, ssc mts exam pattern, sarkari naukri, job news, employment news, indian express news

SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019 LIVE: The results will be available at the website ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019 LIVE: Besides MTS and CGL, the Staff Selection Commission will be publishing other exams results in November and December. The most-awaited Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2017 (Final Result) is expected to be released on November 15, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2017 (final Result) on December 20.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android