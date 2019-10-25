SSC MTS, CGL Tier 2 Result 2019 Live Updates: Results date and time

SSC CGL Tier 2, MTS Result 2019 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be declaring the results for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier- II recruitment examinations today. The candidates can check the result through the official website- ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL, SSC MTS result will also be available on the official regional websites.

A total of 19.18 lakh candidates appeared for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) or MTS staff examination, while around 1.5 lakh candidates gave the CGL Tier-II examination.

SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019: How to check

The candidates need to visit the official website – ssc.nic.in. Then click on the ‘download result link’. They have to enter their registration number and other credentials. The SSC CGL or SSC MTS result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification and interview round. The SSC MTS tier-II exam will be conducted on November 24, 2019.