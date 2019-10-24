SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019 date and time

SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the results for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier- II recruitment examinations on Friday, October 25, 2019. The candidates can check the result through the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Around 19.18 lakh candidates appeared for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) or MTS staff examination, while a total of 20 lakh candidates gave the CGL Tier-II recruitment examination.

SSC MTS, CGL Tier-II results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has re-scheduled the dates for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS, paper-II) examination. The recruitment examination which is scheduled to be conducted on November 17, 2019, will now be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

The admit card for the MTS examination is likely to be available on the official website by November 20, 2019. The candidates can download it through the official website.

