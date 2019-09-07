SSC MTS answer key released: How to download, raise objections

SSC MTS answer key 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the preliminary answer key of the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) Staff examination 2018. Candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS exam held from August 2 to 22 can download the answer key from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

In case a candidate finds any error in the answer key they can submit representation. The last date to raise objections September 11, 6 pm. A charge of Rs 100 per objection will be applicable. The objections will be studied and a final answer key will be released thereafter, on which the result will be based.

In video| Chandrayan 2: Everything you need to know

SSC MTS answer key 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC MTS answer key’

Step 3: A PDF will open, read instructions and click on the link at the end

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key will appear

Read| SSC MTS syllabus, exam pattern

Those who clear the tier-I exam will be shortlisted for the tier-II exam. This would be a 30-minute exam, in which candidates will have to write short essay or letters. It will be for 50 marks.

Advertising

Those who clear all the exams will be selected to work at vacancies advertised across ministeries. Selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 5200- Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1800.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.